Adamawa Partners with Liberal Energy for 300MW Solar Power Project

Adamawa State is set to transform its electricity landscape with a 300MW solar power project in partnership with Liberal Energy of Australia. This ambitious initiative aims to boost power supply, enhance energy reliability, and promote renewable energy adoption across the state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri recently met with representatives from the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) and Liberal Energy, led by Engr. Silas Zakkah, to discuss strategic plans for integrating renewable energy into the state’s power grid.

The meeting focused on strengthening power distribution networks, reducing energy deficits, and ensuring sustainable electricity access for households, businesses, and industries.

YEDC reaffirmed its commitment to modernizing and upgrading the power infrastructure, while all parties agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the project’s implementation.

Once completed, the solar power plant will contribute significantly to Adamawa’s energy mix, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and supporting economic growth through a stable and efficient power supply.

This initiative aligns with Adamawa State’s vision for a sustainable energy future, fostering industrialization, job creation, and improved quality of life for residents. Governor Fintiri emphasized the state’s dedication to leveraging innovative energy solutions to drive development and attract investment.

With this landmark project, Adamawa is set to become a leading hub for renewable energy in Nigeria, paving the way for a cleaner and more prosperous future.