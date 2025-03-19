Adamawa launches $525,000 World Bank project for farmers

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, has launched a $525,000 World Bank project aimed at supporting farmers and boosting resilience against climate change.
Speaking at the launch in Yola, she said the initiative will enhance food security and economic stability.
She said the project, implemented under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) programme, will be closely monitored to ensure effectiveness.
Farauta also called on the federal government to dredge the River Benue to enhance water transport and irrigation.
Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, highlighted the government’s partnership with Adamawa State to support farmers with modern technology, improved seeds and training.
A beneficiary, Raji Isa from Saminaka Cooperative Society, expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that it would significantly improve livelihoods in the state.
