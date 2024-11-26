Adamawa kickstart Qur’anic Recitation competition

The Demsa Traditional Council, led by His Majesty Hamma Batta, Homun Alhamdu Gladson Teneke, has officially launched the 39th Adamawa State Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

The event, themed “Promoting Qur’anic Values, Unity, and Youth,” commenced on November 25, 2024, at Massallaci na Daya Nasarawa Demsa.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by Commissioner of Local Government Affairs Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa, commended the Batta Traditional Council for hosting the event.

Fintiri urged participants to adhere to the guidelines of the competition, emphasising that such events promote unity and instill a culture of seeking religious knowledge.

Chairman of the Steering Committee Alhaji Aliyu Adamu Samaila Numan expressed gratitude to those attending the event and commended the Batta Traditional Council for their dedication in hosting the event.

The royal father of the occasion, represented by District Head of Kawon Dowaya Alhaji Isah A. Zurah, stressed the importance of promoting unity and imparting religious knowledge to the younger generation.

The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Chairman of the Muslim Council Mallam Gambo Jika and former Secretary to the Adamawa State Government Mallam Bashir Ahmad. The event featured recitations of the Holy Qur’an and an inspection of the competition venue.