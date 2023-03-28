Adamawa, Kebbi, other supplementary polls hold April 15 — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 15, for the conduct of supplementary elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states. The commission on Monday…

The commission on Monday in a statement also said that supplementary elections in five senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies would also be held on April 15.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who signed the statement, urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to see the exercise as election and not war.

The statement reads in part: “The commission met today (yesterday) Monday, 27th March, 2023, and reviewed the areas where supplementary elections are required to conclude the outstanding governorship, national and state assembly elections across the country.

“It will be recalled that 26 state governorship, 104 senatorial, 329 federal and 935 state constituency elections have been concluded and winners declared.

“Consequently, supplementary governorship elections will be held in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies.”

He explained that owing to the competitive nature of the elections, especially for legislative seats, supplementary elections would be held in just a few polling units in some constituencies.

He also said that a comprehensive list of the polling by state, local government, registration area, registered voters and PVCs collected would be published on INEC’s website on or before Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

He further said, “We appeal to all political parties, candidates and stakeholders to note the date and locations of the supplementary elections. The earlier accreditation for polling and collation agents, observers and the media still subsists for the supplementary elections.

“The commission once again urges political parties, candidates and their supporters to see the exercise as an election and not war. They should avoid incendiary statements and negative mobilisation so that the elections can be conducted and concluded as scheduled.”