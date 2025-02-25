Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company’s New Initiative

The Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company has launched new initiatives aligned with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision for investment promotion and revenue generation.

As part of this effort, the government has demolished outdated structures at the Adamawa Liaison Office in Kaduna—including the Adamawa Hotel and adjoining buildings—to make way for a modern four-story complex and additional facilities.

The proposed development will feature a vibrant mix of commercial and hospitality amenities, including shopping malls, a world-class hotel, and modern office spaces. This transformation is expected to attract businesses, enhance property value, and boost state revenue.

SPONSOR AD

This project reflects the Fintiri administration’s commitment to economic growth through strategic infrastructure development. It is being executed as a Joint Venture Partnership (JVP) with a reputable private firm, with the Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company leading its implementation.

Once completed, the project will create employment opportunities for the people of Adamawa, stimulate private sector investment, and further strengthen the state’s position as a leading economic hub in northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, under a concession agreement with a private firm, the Adamawa State Liaison Office on Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, will be demolished to make way for a state-of-the-art 14-story multipurpose complex. Led by the Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company under a concession scheme , this initiative is a key component of Governor Fintiri’s broader strategy to drive economic growth and increase state revenue.

Additionally, the Managing Director of the Adamawa Investment and Property Development Company, Hajiya Rabi Yahaya Ahmed, has announced that plans are underway to revive the Yola International Hotel, further expanding investment opportunities in the state’s hospitality sector.

Furthermore, plans have been finalized to construct a modern trailer park in Ngurore, Yola South LGA. The facility will feature a well-equipped motel, restaurants, a fueling station, vehicle maintenance and repair workshops, rest areas, convenience stores, and secure parking spaces. Additional amenities will include 24/7 security, modern restrooms, shower facilities, and a designated relaxation area for drivers.

A second trailer park is also planned for Mubi, further enhancing logistics and transportation infrastructure in the state. These projects are being executed in collaboration with the Nigeria Shippers Council, reinforcing Adamawa’s commitment to supporting trade, transportation, and economic development.