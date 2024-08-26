Adamawa Gov’t Vows to Enhance Welfare of District Heads, Cracks Down on Illegal Mining

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has pledged to revolutionize the welfare and working conditions of traditional rulers in the state, citing the need…

During a meeting with District Heads at the Government House in Yola, Fintiri emphasized the crucial role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and security at the grassroots level.

He acknowledged that their efforts are often hindered by poor pay and undefined job roles.

As part of his reforms, Fintiri plans to engage District Heads in workshops to enhance their capacity and address the challenges they face.

He also warned them to be vigilant against illegal miners, who pose significant security risks, and announced plans to introduce legislation to curb such activities.

The District Heads, led by Mustafa Mohammad Sanusi, expressed gratitude for the governor’s commitment to their welfare and pledged support for his policies.

They acknowledged Fintiri’s efforts in transforming the state’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security sectors.