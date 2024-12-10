Adamawa Gov’t Moves to End Farmers-Herders Clashes

The Adamawa State Government has taken a crucial step towards ending the perennial clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

According to Secretary to the State Government, Auwal Tukur, the government has resolved to identify and establish grazing reserves to reduce tensions between the two groups.

This decision was reached after an elaborate security meeting chaired by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, which brought together service chiefs, traditional leaders, and council chairmen.

The meeting focused on addressing the clashes, particularly during the harvest period.

To address the root causes of the conflicts, the government plans to organize seminars and workshops for traditional rulers, recognizing their integral role in society.

This move aims to educate them on their responsibilities and encourage them to help resolve issues at an early stage.

The government has also identified trans-border herders as a major component of the problem and plans to catalog and register all herders grazing within the state.

Communities have been urged to assist the government in this effort, with traditional leaders directed to commence meetings to address issues in their respective local government areas.

Furthermore, the government has committed to increasing investment in agriculture, leveraging modern technologies to boost food and livestock production.