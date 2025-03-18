Adamawa Gov’t Launches Registration for Technical Skills Acquisition and Trade Program

The Adamawa State Government, through the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), has commenced a Technical Skills Acquisition and Trade Program for youth and women.

This initiative is designed to empower participants with essential skills, enhance human capital development, promote educational advancement, and create sustainable economic opportunities for individuals and communities across the state.

As part of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s commitment to fostering skill development, reducing unemployment, and promoting self-reliance, the Adamawa State Government has resuscitated and revive the 10 well-equipped Skills Acquisition Centers strategically located across the state. These centers serve as hubs for vocational and technical training, ensuring that beneficiaries acquire hands-on expertise in various fields that are critical to economic growth and self-sufficiency.

The program offers specialized training in multiple vocational and technical fields, including but not limited to:

•Mechanical Engineering

•Electrical Installations and Repairs

•Welding and Fabrication

•GSM Repairs and Maintenance

•Automotive Mechanics

•Tiling and POP (Plaster of Paris) Work

•Tailoring and Fashion Design

•Renewable Energy Systems

•Carpentry and Woodwork

•And many more skilled trades

These carefully selected trades are aimed at addressing the demand for skilled labor, fostering entrepreneurship, and equipping participants with the necessary knowledge to either secure employment or establish their own businesses.

It’s a flexible certification programs with financial support- The program offers three flexible training durations to accommodate different levels of learning and expertise:

•Short-term programs (3 months)

•Intermediate programs (6 months)

•Advanced programs (1 year)

To further support participants and ease their financial burden, the Adamawa State Government has introduced a monthly stipend of 10,000 Naira for all enrolled students. This financial support is aimed at encouraging active participation and ensuring that trainees can focus fully on acquiring their chosen skills without undue economic hardship.

The Technical Skills Acquisition and Trade Program is more than just a training initiative—it is a strategic investment in the future of Adamawa State. By equipping youth and women with in-demand technical and entrepreneurial skills, the government is laying the foundation for a more prosperous, self-sufficient, and economically resilient society.

With the increasing global emphasis on vocational education and skill acquisition as key drivers of economic development, Adamawa State is positioning itself as a leader in technical empowerment, job creation, and poverty alleviation.