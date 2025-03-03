Adamawa Govt Donates to 1,896 Flood-Affected Households

The Adamawa State Government has commenced the distribution of ₦250,000 to 1,896 households severely affected by the 2024 floods across five local government areas in the state.

Speaking at the fund distribution ceremony in Imburu, Numan Local Government Area, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri emphasized that the state government has benefited from the people’s support, prayers, and votes. As a result, it was only right to assist them in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

Governor Fintiri explained that the decision to provide direct financial assistance to affected households was intentional, allowing them to take charge of rebuilding their homes rather than relying on contractors. He urged the beneficiaries to use the funds for the intended purpose and to continue supporting the government’s efforts to develop the state.

SPONSOR AD

In his keynote address, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Humanitarian Services, Bello Hammandiram, stated that the support given to affected households is part of the government’s initiative to alleviate their suffering and help them rebuild their lives.

Hammandiram noted that the 2024 flood was one of the most severe natural disasters in the state’s history, surpassing NiMet’s predictions by affecting areas that were previously considered low-risk. He emphasized the significant impact on the livelihoods of people in those regions.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Yakubu Hassan from Madagali expressed gratitude to the government for its generosity, stating that the financial assistance would go a long way in helping affected households rebuild their homes.

The local government areas most severely impacted by the 2024 flooding include Demsa, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, and Numan.