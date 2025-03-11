Adamawa Govt distributes food aid to displaced persons

The Adamawa State Government, in partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has distributed essential food supplies to 2,450 vulnerable households at the Damare IDP Camp in Girei LGA.

This critical intervention provides much-needed relief to displaced persons and communities affected by insecurity and other humanitarian crises.

This initiative aligns with federal relief efforts through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and underscores the state government’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Speaking at the distribution event, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Humanitarian Services, Barrister Bello Hamman Diram, expressed profound gratitude to KSrelief for its generous support. He emphasized that the assistance comes at a crucial time, reinforcing his administration’s broader recovery and development agenda.

“This humanitarian gesture strengthens the bond of friendship between our nations and exemplifies the shared values of compassion, solidarity, and humanity,” Governor Fintiri stated.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to sustainable solutions for IDPs, highlighting the State Action Plan, which outlines a strategic framework encompassing shelter, healthcare, education, livelihood empowerment, and logistics, ensuring long-term support for affected individuals.

At the official flag-off ceremony, NEMA Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by Mr. Onibode A. Bandele, Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting, commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the intervention aligns with the shared vision of both nations to promote “Unrestricted Humanity”—ensuring lifesaving aid reaches those in dire need.

This food distribution specifically targets IDPs, orphans, widows, the elderly, and other vulnerable individuals across Adamawa State.

The event was attended by key government officials, ADSEMA personnel, and NEMA representatives, reaffirming the strong partnership between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in tackling humanitarian challenges and fostering global solidarity.