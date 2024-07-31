Adamawa govt denies receiving federal food aid, urges caution on protests

The Adamawa State government has refuted claims that it has received 20 trucks of food items allocated by the federal government, stating that it has…

The Adamawa State government has refuted claims that it has received 20 trucks of food items allocated by the federal government, stating that it has instead been proactive in distributing relief materials to its citizens within its limited resources.

In a press briefing on June 29, 2024, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Iliya James, acknowledged the receipt of part of the fertilizer allocated to the state and ongoing distribution. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens, despite the challenges faced.

However, the government urged citizens to avoid gatherings that could lead to disastrous outcomes, citing the lessons of the ‘End SARS’ protest.

It emphasised the importance of peace and stability for development, warning against agents of destruction and destabilization.

The commissioner assured citizens that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration is working tirelessly to address the state’s challenges and improve living conditions.