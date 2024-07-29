✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sponsored Post
SPONSOR AD

Adamawa Gov’t Collaborates with UNICEF, UNFPA, to Strengthen Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health

The Adamawa State government has collaborated with UNICEF and UNFPA to Strengthen access to reproductive health (SARAH). The inception meeting, which aimed to inform critical…

Adamawa State Map
    By .

The Adamawa State government has collaborated with UNICEF and UNFPA to Strengthen access to reproductive health (SARAH).

The inception meeting, which aimed to inform critical stakeholders and relevant Ministries/MDAs about the SARAH project’s goals, objectives, and expected results, took place at the American University Hotel.

The event was organized by Adamawa State Ministry Of Health & Human Services (ASMOH) /State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA).

Mrs. Sheyi Olusande from UNICEF presented the project’s objectives and goals, while Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir EC ADSPHCDA provided a presentation on the alignment of the SARAH project with national and state health sector priorities and the SWAP.

The Honorable Commissioner of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Chief Felix B. Tangwami, opened the event and praised the significant role played by EU, UNICEF, and UNFPA in strengthening healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

He assured the partners that the government of AUF is ready to complement the intervention through effective and efficient utilization of resources and technical support.

Among other remarks during the event were goodwill messages from the State Ministry for Women Affairs, State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, and UNICEF among other critical partners.

Notably, among the top delegations from UNICEF were Anu John, a Health Specialist, and Margaret Gituwa, a Health Specialist.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories