Adamawa gov’ship: Binani withdraws motion against INEC

A federal high court in Abuja has struck out the suit by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from announcing the winner of the supplementary governorship election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo yesterday struck out the suit after Binani had withdrawn it from the court.

At the resumed hearing, Binani’s lawyers led by Mohammed Sheriff, whom the judge directed to address the court on the issue of the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter, informed the court of the decision to discontinue.

He said many issues have come up in the intervening period to warrant the withdrawal.

Binani had on April 19 contended that only the election petitions tribunal set up by the Nigerian constitution has the power to declare the winner of the governorship election.

She said after her initial declaration as the winner of the election, INEC usurped the powers of the tribunal by declaring her return null and void.

Ahmed further averred that Fintiri lost the April 15 governorship election and resorted to “fighting and causing a public disturbance which led to the beating and manhandling of one of the first respondent (INEC)’s staff.”