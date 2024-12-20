Adamawa Emirate Council Announces 32 Acting District Heads

The Adamawa Emirate Council led by Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa, has released the names of 32 acting district heads for the state’s newly created 34 districts.

This announcement was made public through a letter signed by Kabiru Bakari, Tariya Adamawa, acting Secretary of the Adamawa Emirate Council.

While the names of the Acting District Heads for Murke and Sate have not been disclosed, the move is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and development in the region.