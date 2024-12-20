✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Adamawa Emirate Council Announces 32 Acting District Heads

Adamawa State Map
    By Amina Abdullahi, Yola

The Adamawa Emirate Council led by Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa, has released the names of 32 acting district heads for the state’s newly created 34 districts.

This announcement was made public through a letter signed by Kabiru Bakari, Tariya Adamawa, acting Secretary of the Adamawa Emirate Council.

While the names of the Acting District Heads for Murke and Sate have not been disclosed, the move is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and development in the region.

SPONSOR AD

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories