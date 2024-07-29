✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Adamawa Deputy Governor Urges Citizens to Protect State Infrastructures

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, has called on citizens to safeguard state infrastructures, emphasizing the importance of sustaining government policies and programs’ legacies.…

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, has called on citizens to safeguard state infrastructures, emphasizing the importance of sustaining government policies and programs’ legacies.

Speaking at a socio-political interaction at the Government House in Yola on Saturday, Farauta praised the state’s development under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s leadership.

“As citizens, it is our responsibility to ensure we protect government infrastructures,” she said. “The governor has policies of infrastructure at heart, and as followers of our leader, we must do what he asks us to do as the surest way to victory.”

Dr. Victor Dogo, Principal Special Assistant to Governor Fintiri on Social Mobilization, organized the event.

He highlighted the governor’s transformative projects, including civil service revitalization, infrastructure development, social empowerment schemes, and education initiatives.

Dogo noted that Governor Fintiri’s vision and dedication have resulted in an impressive array of projects, programs, and policies designed to meet future needs and ensure a lasting legacy.

He cited the construction of world-class interconnecting flyovers and interchanges as a testament to the governor’s forward-thinking approach.

The event aimed to promote citizen engagement and ownership of state infrastructures, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility in sustaining government initiatives.

