Adamawa Deputy Governor Defies Rain to Monitor Sanitation Exercise

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, braved the rains to oversee the monthly sanitation exercise aimed at maintaining a clean environment in the state.…

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, braved the rains to oversee the monthly sanitation exercise aimed at maintaining a clean environment in the state.

As chairman of the state sanitation committee, Farauta led cabinet members in inspecting major refuse dumps at Shagari, Aliyu Mustapha College, Doubeli bypass, and airport road to ensure their evacuation.

Farauta emphasized the importance of leading by example, directing all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to participate in the exercise to ensure a disease-free and healthy state.

“A clean state equals a clean citizenry and a healthy state,” she said. “We defied the rain to participate in the sanitation exercise to ensure our environment is clean and disease-free.”

The state government has committed to sustaining the monthly sanitation exercise, citing its numerous benefits to the people.

Commissioner for Environment Mohammed Sadiq Mohammed commended the government for establishing a mobile court to prosecute sanitation violators.

Chairman of Yola-North Local Government, Jibrilla Ibrahim Jimeta, praised the government’s efforts to revive the monthly sanitation exercise and urged citizens to support and cooperate with the initiative.

Violators of the exercise will face prosecution by the sanitation court, Jimeta warned.