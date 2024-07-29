✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sponsored Post
SPONSOR AD

Adamawa Deputy Governor Defies Rain to Monitor Sanitation Exercise

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, braved the rains to oversee the monthly sanitation exercise aimed at maintaining a clean environment in the state.…

img 20240729 wa0000
img 20240729 wa0000
    By .

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, braved the rains to oversee the monthly sanitation exercise aimed at maintaining a clean environment in the state.

As chairman of the state sanitation committee, Farauta led cabinet members in inspecting major refuse dumps at Shagari, Aliyu Mustapha College, Doubeli bypass, and airport road to ensure their evacuation.

Farauta emphasized the importance of leading by example, directing all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to participate in the exercise to ensure a disease-free and healthy state.

“A clean state equals a clean citizenry and a healthy state,” she said. “We defied the rain to participate in the sanitation exercise to ensure our environment is clean and disease-free.”

The state government has committed to sustaining the monthly sanitation exercise, citing its numerous benefits to the people.

Commissioner for Environment Mohammed Sadiq Mohammed commended the government for establishing a mobile court to prosecute sanitation violators.

Chairman of Yola-North Local Government, Jibrilla Ibrahim Jimeta, praised the government’s efforts to revive the monthly sanitation exercise and urged citizens to support and cooperate with the initiative.

Violators of the exercise will face prosecution by the sanitation court, Jimeta warned.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories