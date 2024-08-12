Adamawa Deputy Governor Boosts Staff Performance with In-House Training

The Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, has organized a comprehensive in-house capacity training for all staff cadres. The training, themed “Understanding the Principles…

The Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, has organized a comprehensive in-house capacity training for all staff cadres.

The training, themed “Understanding the Principles and Administration of Scheme of Service, Ethics, and Discipline in Civil/Public Service,” aimed to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills for optimal performance.

The two-day workshop covered critical areas such as commitment, teamwork, career planning, and requirements for achievement within and beyond each cadre.

Facilitators, including retired Permanent Secretary Cornelius Dedan Nyari and lecturer Muawiya Shuaibu, emphasized the importance of additional qualifications for promotions based on merit.

Participants, including Mrs. Agnes Elisha, praised the deputy governor for the initiative, citing the training as a game-changer in broadening their understanding of discipline and misconduct during office hours.

Elisha called for periodic training to maintain global best practices.

The training aligns with the Fintiri-led administration’s 8-point agenda, which prioritizes civil service reform, prompt salary payment, and staff welfare. By investing in human capital, the government aims to revamp the civil service and enhance service delivery.