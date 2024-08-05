Adamawa Council Approves World Bank-Backed Reforms to Boost Business Environment

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved the progress report of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) program. The program, which was endorsed…

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved the progress report of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) program.

The program, which was endorsed by the council in January 2023, aims to enhance the efficiency of land administration, regulatory frameworks for private investment, and services provided by investment promotion agencies and public-private partnership units.

According to Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Iliya James, the SABER program is crucial for the state to access performance-based disbursements from the World Bank, which will support critical government initiatives.

James emphasized that the program’s primary objective is to promote good governance, accountability, and transparency in the state. He highlighted that the initiative will also enhance electronic platforms for revenue collection, procurement processes, and prudent financial management.

In a related development, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Pirambe, commended the peaceful conduct of Adamawa residents amidst the ongoing nationwide protests, saying it reflects the state’s commitment to stability and progress.