Adamawa Boosts Renewable Energy With Solar Training And Investments

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration has unveiled an ambitious plan to train 1,000 citizens annually in solar photovoltaic installation, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. This initiative aims to foster local expertise, create employment opportunities, and support the state’s transition to clean energy.

As part of its commitment to expanding the renewable energy landscape, the state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Liberal Energy to develop a 300-megawatt solar PV farm in Adamawa. This large-scale project is expected to enhance electricity generation, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and improve energy access for businesses and households.

Additionally, the state has entered into a strategic agreement with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to unlock private sector investments in distributed renewable energy. This partnership was a key focus during a roundtable engagement between the Adamawa State Government and the REA held in Abuja, themed “Unlocking Private Sector Opportunities in Distributed Renewable Energy.”

During the event, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri highlighted his administration’s achievements in economic reforms, infrastructure development, and financial transparency—efforts that have significantly improved the ease of doing business and boosted internally generated revenue in the state. He also revealed that his administration has successfully executed over 30 rural electrification projects, investing approximately ₦3 billion to enhance energy access across various Local Government Areas.

In his presentation, Aliyu Abba, MD and CEO of REA, elaborated on the agency’s programs and its commitment to dedicated initiatives aimed at improving electricity access in Adamawa State. He emphasized that the program is designed to bring many residents out of darkness by providing them with reliable electricity.

With these initiatives, Adamawa is poised for significant economic growth, with projections indicating a boost of at least $3.7 billion to the state’s economy and the creation of 40,000 jobs across various sectors, from construction and engineering to maintenance and energy management.