Adamawa Boosts Healthcare with 1,760 New Recruits

The Adamawa State government has recruited 1,760 primary health care workers over the past two years. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the announcement at a bi-annual…

The Adamawa State government has recruited 1,760 primary health care workers over the past two years.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the announcement at a bi-annual meeting with traditional rulers and stakeholders in primary health care matters, held at the government house.

Representing the governor, Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta highlighted the state’s efforts to build capacity and train health personnel to achieve better population outcomes.

She also mentioned the provision of free antenatal care kits to pregnant mothers.

The government has prioritized healthcare, constructing new cottage hospitals, renovating facilities, recruiting staff, and providing essential drugs.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services Chief Felix Tangwami and state executive chairman of the primary healthcare development agency Dr. Suleiman Saidu Bashir emphasized the importance of primary healthcare in building a robust health sector.

Stakeholders praised the government’s efforts and pledged to work together to ensure optimal performance.

The event featured presentations on primary healthcare performance and awards for best-performing local government areas and traditional leaders.

With this boost, Adamawa State is poised to deliver quality healthcare services to its citizens, thanks to the government’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare.

