Adamawa begins payment of N70,000 minimum wage in August

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the payment of the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000 to civil servants in the state,…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the payment of the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000 to civil servants in the state, starting from August.

This development was announced by Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), after a closed-door meeting with the governor at the state Government House.

Governor Fintiri had earlier pledged to implement the Federal Government’s resolution on the new minimum wage during the 2024 May Day celebration.

According to Fashe, the 2019 consequential adjustment template will be used to calculate the new wage percentages, and the Accountant General’s office has been tasked with updating the August payroll accordingly.

However, local government workers may have to wait until September for their salary adjustments, pending the completion of the necessary review by the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission.