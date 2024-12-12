Adamawa Assembly sacks Lamido as chairman council of chiefs, creates more emirates

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill to create additional emirates with first-class emirs in the state.

The new legislation, now awaiting Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s assent, came after the governor signed the District Creation Law 2024 on December 4, which established 83 new districts.

On Monday, Governor Fintiri submitted a request to the Assembly for the enactment of the Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Bill. The bill grants the governor authority to establish emirates and appoint or remove traditional rulers.

The bill received accelerated attention, passing its first and second readings on the same day.

Speaker Bathiya Wesley then referred the bill to the House Committee on Local Government Affairs, led by Kefas Calvin, for legislative review. The committee presented its report on Tuesday, and the Assembly passed the bill into law.

The new law removes the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, from his position as the permanent chairman of the Adamawa Council of Chiefs.

Instead, the chairmanship will rotate annually among all first-class emirs and chiefs.

Legislators explained that the rotational system aims to ensure fairness, equity, and balanced representation in traditional leadership.

Governor Fintiri, who earlier approved the district creation law during a private ceremony at the Government House, stated that the legislation is designed to improve governance and address grassroots security issues.

The new district arrangement significantly reduces Lamido’s influence, limiting his control from eight local government areas (LGAs) to just three: Girei, Jimeta, and Yola.

Previously, the Adamawa emirate encompassed Hong, Song, Gombi, Fufore, Girei, Yola North, Yola South, and Mayo-Belwa LGAs.

Similarly, the district restructuring reduces the scope of the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa-Ahmadu, who has Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, and Maiha LGAs under him.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who holds the title of Waziri and serves as a senior kingmaker in the Adamawa emirate, will now exercise his traditional authority only within Girei, Jimeta, and Yola.