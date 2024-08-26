Adamawa Approves N17.1bn for Mega Science Schools, Infrastructure Projects

The Adamawa State Government has given the green light for the construction of three Mega Senior Science Secondary Schools, one in each of the state’s…

The Adamawa State Government has given the green light for the construction of three Mega Senior Science Secondary Schools, one in each of the state’s three senatorial zones, at a cost of N17.1 billion.

The schools, to be located in Lamurde, Hong, and Gulak, will be built in addition to the ongoing construction of Model Schools across the 21 Local Government Areas.

In a briefing with journalists, Commissioner of Information and Strategy James Iliya revealed that the government has also approved N13.8 billion for the expansion of Galadima Aminu Way and the construction of an underpass at Fire Service Roundabout in Yola, with a completion period of 18 months.

Other projects approved by the council include; a 7.5km road with bridges from Mararraba Garta to Kamale in Michika LGA, costing N4.3 billion,14km Sukur road in Madagali LGA, costing N2.5 billion,Provision of electricity and portable water supply for 5,000 residents of Fintiri 1000 housing units, at a cost of N854 million and N832 million respectively,and N630 million counterpart fund for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to enable the state government access N1.2 billion for critical projects.

The council also ratified the transfer of Yola International Hotel from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to Adamawa State Investment and Property Development Company, with a consultancy fee of N109 million.

According to Commissioner of Education Dr. Umar Garba Pella, the Hong school will be a special school for girls.