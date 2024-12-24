Adamawa APC crisis: NWC constitutes c’ttee to reconcile aggrieved members

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a committee to address grievances of members in Adamawa State ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The state chapter of the APC has not known peace since it lost the 2023 governorship election.

The committee headed by Senator Mohammed Mana, is mandated to reconcile all aggrieved members and unify the party before the next general elections.

Daily Trust reports that the committee had met with state and local government executives, as well as other stakeholders at the party’s state secretariat as part of efforts to deliver on its mandate.

During the meeting, the committee’s chairman, Mana expressed optimism that the APC would reclaim power through their efforts, and commended the National Security Adviser, (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for his efforts in ensuring peace in the state chapter of the party.