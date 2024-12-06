✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Adamawa APC bigwigs meet Ganduje over 2027 gov’ship 

    By Saawua Terzungwe 
The All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation team and other bigwigs of the party from Adamawa State on Friday met with the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja over 2027. 
The team led by Senator Muhammed Mana met with Ganduje to fine-tune strategies ahead of the  next governorship election in the state.
Recall that the Adamawa State chapter of the APC was enmeshed in internal crisis leading to its defeat by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Briefing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, leader of the reconciliation team, Senator Mana, said Ganduje tasked them to unify members ahead of the election.
He said, “Adamawa is a critical state, and we are committed to ensuring APC wins the majority seats in 2027.
“We will reach out to those who felt sidelined during the primaries and general elections to unify the party under the APC banner. Our goal is to create a platform for unity and prepare the next generation of leaders,” he said.
In his remarks, Senator Binta Masi expressed confidence in the committee’s efforts, adding, “The battle line has been drawn, and by Allah’s grace, we will replicate our past successes in 2027.”
Other members of the team are Senators Bello Tukur, Abubakar Girei, Binta Masi,  Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakubu, Dr. Bridget Zidon, and Barr. Isa Baba.

