Adamawa: A Haven for Investors, Says Gov Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has rolled out the red carpet for investors, assuring them that Adamawa State is a peaceful and business-friendly destination.

He made this declaration during a meeting with a team from the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) at the Government House on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on reviving the moribund Yola International Hotel, with Governor Fintiri emphasizing the need for a transparent and due process-driven approach to attract investors.

He expressed his administration’s eagerness to collaborate with BPE and other organizations to restore the hotel to its former glory.

Governor Fintiri revealed that a public-private partnership model would be adopted to drive the hotel’s revival, ensuring that international standards are maintained.

He highlighted the significant progress made by his administration, citing accolades from local and international agencies, and assured that these standards would not be compromised.

Earlier, Michael Magaji, team lead from BPE, accompanied by consultants from Weircapacity Group, praised the transformational efforts of the Fintiri administration, setting the tone for a productive partnership.