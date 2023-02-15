Actress arraigned over naira abuse gets bail

Reprieve came the way of an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was arraigned before a Lagos Federal High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…

Reprieve came the way of an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was arraigned before a Lagos Federal High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly spraying new naira notes at a party as she was admitted to bail in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum.

The EFCC had on February 13, arraigned the actress before the court presided over by Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke on a count charge of tampering with the sum of N100,000 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by dancing on the notes at the said occasion.

The actress’ offence, according to the prosecutor, S. I. Sulaiman, is contrary to and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

The actress denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty.

Following her not guilty plea, her counsel, Adenike Goncalves, prayed the court to grant her client bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Goncalves also urged the court to remand her client in EFCC custody pending the perfection of the bail terms if so granted by the court.

The prosecutor, in his response, submitted that bail was at the discretion of the court, praying that in the event bail was granted, the conditions of the bail should be such that would enable the defendant to be present during trial.

Justice Aneke fixed February 15, for ruling on the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kirikiri correctional facility.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Justice Aneke admitted the actress to bail in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum and adjourned to April 3, for trial.