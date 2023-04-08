Actor Yemi Solade hints at being depressed in cryptic post

Veteran Nigerian actor, Yemi Solade, in a cryptic post has raised the issue of depression. Taking to his social media account, the actor in a…

Veteran Nigerian actor, Yemi Solade, in a cryptic post has raised the issue of depression. Taking to his social media account, the actor in a post seemed to hint at being in a state of depression.

Taking to his social media account, the thespian wrote, “Depression, God help me please.” Moreso in another post, the film star wrote, “Nigeria, To live and survive in it one must belong to the cult.”

Yemi Solade is a veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer. He was born in Lagos on 31st January 1960. In the movie industry, he is popularly known for the roles he played in the movies Voiceless Scream, The Widow, and Elevator Baby.

He started acting when he was 17, during Festac 77, an Arts and Culture Festival held in 1977. As a young Surulere boy, he was the dance champion in Lagos State for 3 years in a row that he represented Africa in world dance competitions in Spain.

The actor made his first appearance on stage during a 45-minute monologue, titled “Crazy Youngie”, where he played the role of a passenger and driver.

After Yemi Solade completed his education, he lectured in universities and polytechnics such as the University of Maiduguri, Ramat Polytechnic, and Kaduna Polytechnic. He moved on to Kaduna where he became the Assistant Director of the Kaduna music and drama society which was founded by the Deputy British High Commission.

He later moved to O.A.U in 1993, where he was made the Artistic Director at Professor Ola Rotimi’s theatre company. He shot his first Yoruba film “Oju Inu” (Insight), which was directed by Wale Adenuga, owner of the PEFTI Film Institute. His team was the first to premiere a movie at Muson Center, but due to financial hurdles, the movie didn’t make it past that stage.