Activist Hamzat Lawal writes open letter to Tinubu, asks president to prioritise youth integration in governance

A prominent activist and Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise youth integration in governance.

Lawal’s letter comes amid speculations that the president’s ministerial list would be released soon.

He advised the president to involve them in shaping policies related to education, the environment, climate change, and other critical areas in the country.

He noted that young Nigerians can contribute significantly to building a sustainable and prosperous nation if they are given the chance to participate in governance.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Mr. President,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to bring attention to an important matter that deserves your utmost consideration and support – the integration of youth into governance.

As the leader of our great nation, you have the power to shape policies and create an environment where young people’s voices are heard and actively included in decision-making processes.

The youth are the backbone of our future, and their perspectives, insights, and talents are invaluable assets that can drive progress, innovation, and positive change. Please prioritise and champion the cause of youth integration in governance.

The youth constitute a significant portion of our population, and their experiences and concerns deserve adequate representation in our governance structures. Including young people in decision-making will ensure their voices are heard and their needs are addressed, fostering a more inclusive and democratic society.

Young people bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the modern era.

Their innovative ideas and solutions can help tackle complex issues, drive social progress, and shape policies that are responsive to the changing needs of our society.

Engaging youth in governance is crucial for ensuring sustainable development. By involving them in shaping policies related to education, environment, climate change, and other critical areas, we empower them to safeguard their future and contribute to building a sustainable and prosperous nation.

Youth integration in governance promotes active citizenship and encourages young people to take ownership of their communities and the democratic process. Involving them in decision-making fosters a sense of responsibility, civic pride, and participation, leading to a more vital and engaged society.

To achieve these goals, I propose the following recommendations:

Establish Youth Advisory Councils at different levels of governance, providing young individuals with platforms to voice their opinions and contribute to policy discussions.

Invest in education, mentorship programs, and capacity-building initiatives that empower young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to participate in governance actively.

Create digital platforms and use technology to engage young people, gather their input, and facilitate discussions on governance issues.

Support youth-led organisations by providing financial and institutional resources, enabling them to undertake initiatives that promote civic engagement and youth leadership.

By taking these steps, you will send a strong message to young people nationwide that their voices matter and their participation in governance is welcome and encouraged. This will foster a more inclusive, vibrant, and forward-thinking nation. By harnessing the potential of our youth, we can build a brighter future for all citizens of our great nation.

‘

I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership in embracing the power of youth.

