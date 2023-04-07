ActionAid to partner Yobe to end out-of-school children

A non-governmental Organization, ActionAid Nigeria, has reinstated its commitments to end out- of-school children in Yobe State in line with the mandate of the organisation.…

The Director Programme of ActionAid Nigeria, Hajiya Suwaiba Ibrahim, stated this while handing over the newly renovated Tarabutu Primary School at Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

She quoted a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which stated that over 427,230 children are not in school, representing 43 per cent (or 4 in 10 children) in Yobe.

She said ActionAid Nigeria was committed to working with and in Yobe State to reduce these humongous statistics.

Ibrahim explained that ActionAid Nigeria’s Local Rights Programme (LRP) would promote right in Yobe State schools and achieve Continuous Education for Primary pupils.

She also said ActionAid Nigeria partnered with Leadway Assurance to renovate a dilapidated block of classrooms, an office, and a store and the provision of furniture to promote access to quality and inclusive public education for children in Tarabutu community.