Action Alliance Amends Constitution, Extends Tenure Of Udeze

The Action Alliance (AA) Party has amended its Constitution and extended the tenure of its National Chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze, and other national officers by two more years.

The motion to extend the tenure of Udeze and other national officers, was moved by Calistus Andem, a delegate from Akwa Ibom state, and supported by all the delegates, who were at the Action Alliance 2025 Elective National Convention held in Abuja and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The motion was titled, “motion for the proposed tenure extension of Chief Barr. Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Vernimbe A. James, the National Secretary of Action Alliance (AA) and other National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Think Tank Committee (NTTC).”

SPONSOR AD

The motion reads: “The leadership of our great party has witness various disruptions as a result of numerous court cases filed against the party and its leadership led by Chief Kenneth Udeze.

“At various times, the electoral body has recognized some factions led by former members of the party, and this caused serious disruption in the tenure of our duly elected party officers for more than two years.

“Bearing in mind that the current leadership of the Action Alliance led by Chief Barr. Kenneth Udeze has recorded tremendous progress in the management of the affairs of the party and has deployed their wealth of experience, into ensuring that the party takes its rightful place in Nigeria.

“It is therefore imperative that the tenure of Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Vernimbe A James, the National Secretary of Action Alliance (AA) and other National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Think Tank Committee (NTTC), whose terms in office were disrupted by the internal crises and numerous court cases filed against the party by former members of the party.”

The party has also expelled Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and 22 other members for misconduct and anti-party activities.

The motion for the expulsion, moved by Ogunmodede Adeloye, a delegate from Osun state was titled, “motion for the expulsion of some members from the party for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.”

Meanwhile, Action Alliance has amended Article 33(a) of the party Constitution to read, “all officers of the party at all levels elected pursuant to the provisions of this Constitution shall unless suspended, removed, expelled or on leave of absence renain in office for each period of term of FOUR (4) years and may be re-elected to the same office, or as the case may be, such tenure or term in office may be extended by the National Think Tank Committee of the party to such period as may be reasonable having regard to any disruption of their tenure or term in office or any other exceptional circumstances.”

The amendment, the party said was in view of the need to reflect the progressive conduct of the affairs “of our party and prevent any likely development that may derail effective leadership and operation of our great party.”