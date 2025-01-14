Acting NCoS CG: 48,932 inmates in custody awaiting trial

The Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has said that 48,932 inmates currently held in the country’s correctional facilities are Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs).

Nwakuche stated this during an interactive session with field officers on Monday, where he noted overcrowding as the most pressing issue facing the NCoS and outlined measures to address it.

He announced that the NCoS would collaborate with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, and other prosecuting agencies to expedite trials for inmates awaiting court proceedings.

The Acting CG also highlighted plans to leverage non-custodial measures to curb the influx of inmates into correctional facilities.

He urged field officers to collaborate with state officials, including Chief Judges and Attorneys-General, to streamline prosecutorial processes at the local level.