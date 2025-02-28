act sports strengthens ties with torino fc

Act Sports Di Oyibo Limited has unveiled a football academy in Elmina, marking it as a milestone that signals a new era for grassroots football development in Ghana.

With this expansion, Act Sports deepens its partnership with Italy’s Torino Football Club, giving young Ghanaian talents access to world-class training and international exposure.

The launch’s energy was palpable, heightened by an exhilarating friendly match between Act Sports and Quick Vision, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

At the heart of this initiative is Pastor Samuel Robinson Oyibo, the Director and CEO of Act Sports, whose passion for youth development was evident in his speech.

“This is not just about football; it’s about giving young talents a future,” Oyibo declared.

“We are creating opportunities—not just for players, but also for coaches and technical staff. Making money is good, but my greatest joy is seeing these boys fulfill their destinies through football.

“This is just the beginning. An advanced team from Torino will visit Nigeria in March to assess our players, and we are preparing a team for a series of friendly matches in Italy,” he assured.

The event also introduced the academy’s leadership team, which is responsible for moulding young players into global-standard athletes.

Alexander Acquaye Jr., a former professional footballer with experience in Europe and Asia, heads the technical department.

“We are here to shape the next generation of footballers, ensuring they meet international standards,” Acquaye said.

“Our collaboration with Torino FC means our players will have direct access to European football structures.”