Act fast to save millions from starvation, Northern elders tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act fast in savings millions of Nigerians from the current starvation a...

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act fast in savings millions of Nigerians from the current starvation and hardship experienced by citizens.

NEF gave the advice on Monday in a statement through its director of publicity and advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

NEF said it became necessary to speak especially at a time when the president is forming his cabinet so that Nigerians will see improvements in the manner decisions and plans of the administration are being handled.

Part of the statement reads: “We believe that the administration has erred in embarking on major decisions before it even took its first faltering steps. Attempts to correct mistakes have not been very successful, and these have been made worse by the barrage of plans and policies being hinted at, which will make life even more intolerable for the Nigerian. Where efforts have been made to correct mistakes, they appeared too hastily decided and will, in the long term, do little to relieve the desperate challenges of daily living of Nigerians.

“Next the administration must hasten to provide relief to millions of Nigerians who are facing imminent starvation and total loss of any means to earn an honest living.”

The group also expressed doubt over palliatives given to state governors, saying that, “The amounts being handed over to State Governors to design palliatives are unlikely to make the type of impact that should keep hungry and desperate population patiently waiting”.

It further advised President Tinubu to cultivate the values of respect for the citizen and adopt flexible policies going forward while urging Nigerians to be patient with the administration, and, at all cost, avoid illegal actions that will worsen the current situation.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...