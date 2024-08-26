ACReSAL: The Adamawa Success Story

The activities of ACReSAL are underreported throughout Nigeria. Many Nigerians who are not directly connected with the project, its programs, and activities are unaware of…

The activities of ACReSAL are underreported throughout Nigeria. Many Nigerians who are not directly connected with the project, its programs, and activities are unaware of its existence. In fact, many are unfamiliar with its meaning, objectives, or goals.

The acronym “ACReSAL” stands for Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes. It is a World Bank-assisted project aimed at addressing the challenges of land degradation and climate change in Nigeria on multiple fronts, combating desertification, restoring degraded lands, and creating special ecosystems for agriculture and biodiversity conservation.

According to the World Bank, the development objective of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project for Nigeria is to increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in targeted watersheds in northern Nigeria and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for integrated, climate-resilient landscape management. The project consists of four components:

1. *Dryland Management*: This component will implement integrated watershed management planning and address the challenges of large-scale watershed degradation in northern Nigeria. It includes the following sub-components:

– (i) Strategic watershed planning;

– (ii) Landscape investments;

– (iii) Special ecosystems.

2. *Community Climate Resilience*: This component focuses on strengthening communities and includes:

– (i) Community strengthening;

– (ii) Community investments.

3. *Institutional Strengthening and Project Management*: This component includes investments to improve the institutional and policy foundations for multisectoral integrated landscape management and climate resilience, as well as support for project management. It includes:

– (i) Institutional and policy strengthening;

– (ii) Project management.

4. *Contingent Emergency Response (CERC)*: This is a financing mechanism available to borrowers in investment project financing (IPF) operations, enabling quick deployment of uncommitted funds to respond to eligible crises or emergencies.

Development and environmental experts say addressing these issues will require effort across multiple sectors. The Federal Ministry of Environment is the lead implementing agency, in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Rural Development.

ACReSAL is also expected to work closely with state and local communities to tackle issues such as water scarcity for agricultural purposes and the negative impact of climate change on agricultural productivity and the livelihoods of rural farmers in selected states in northern Nigeria.

Adamawa ACReSAL is making significant strides in all aspects of the program, thanks to the professionalism of its managers, the committed support from Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and strong community backing.

In its efforts to boost local economic activities, create jobs, and empower the community through tree planting for the future, Adamawa ACReSAL has initiated a 400-hectare palm oil plantation and processing industry in the Kiri community in Shelleng LGA of Adamawa State.

In partnership with the Adamawa government, ACReSAL has secured 250 hectares of land for the practice of regenerative agriculture. This land is now available to over 500 dedicated farmers, many of whom were previously displaced and had no access to farmland. With one hectare each to cultivate over the next ten years, these farmers are set to transform this dry landscape into a thriving, productive, and sustainable agricultural hub.

In another major endeavor, Adamawa ACReSAL has initiated the 6,000-hectare Dwam Irrigation Scheme in Demsa local government and its environs. Furthermore, Adamawa ACReSAL has empowered 25,000 farming households with the distribution of water pumps across the state, preparing them for the 2024 irrigation farming season.

Moreover, Adamawa ACReSAL has conducted a step-down FAO training on large-scale land restoration techniques for key staff of the SPMU, focal NGOs, and MDAs. The training is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to carry out large-scale land restoration in their respective areas. Additionally, Adamawa ACReSAL has launched 21 farms for regenerative agriculture training and is partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to support the restoration of 350,000 hectares of degraded land in northern Nigeria.

Due to its stellar performance, Adamawa ACReSAL tied for first place with Gombe State among the 19 northern states and the FCT participating in the ACReSAL project. Adamawa State was also ranked first in several criteria, including innovation, community-driven approach, number of beneficiaries impacted by the project, implementation progress, hectares of land recovered through afforestation, and support for identified beneficiaries!