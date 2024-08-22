✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

ACReSAL launches 3,000 tree planting campaign at Yobe varsity

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has officially launched a campaign to donate 3,000 tree seedlings to Yobe State University as part of its…

acresal logo 2
acresal logo 2
    By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has officially launched a campaign to donate 3,000 tree seedlings to Yobe State University as part of its climate change mitigation efforts.

Shehu Alhaji Mohammed, the Yobe State Coordinator of ACReSAL, presented the seedlings, emphasising that the donation aims to enhance the country’s carbon sink and support climate change initiatives.

The project, which is supported by the World Bank, is focused on addressing land degradation in Northern Nigeria resulting from climate change.

The donation includes a variety of seedlings, such as mahogany, black currant, mango and guava, totalling 3,000. This gesture fulfills a pledge made by the coordinator to the vice-chancellor during a courtesy visit to the university earlier this year.

In addition to the tree seedlings, Mohammed promised to assist the university in repairing its boreholes to ensure the trees are properly nurtured throughout the dry season.

During the launch at the Faculty of Agriculture, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mala Mohammed Daura, commended ACReSAL for its efforts and urged the organisation to continue its work in protecting the environment from the adverse effects of climate change.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories