ACReSAL launches 3,000 tree planting campaign at Yobe varsity

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has officially launched a campaign to donate 3,000 tree seedlings to Yobe State University as part of its climate change mitigation efforts.

Shehu Alhaji Mohammed, the Yobe State Coordinator of ACReSAL, presented the seedlings, emphasising that the donation aims to enhance the country’s carbon sink and support climate change initiatives.

The project, which is supported by the World Bank, is focused on addressing land degradation in Northern Nigeria resulting from climate change.

The donation includes a variety of seedlings, such as mahogany, black currant, mango and guava, totalling 3,000. This gesture fulfills a pledge made by the coordinator to the vice-chancellor during a courtesy visit to the university earlier this year.

In addition to the tree seedlings, Mohammed promised to assist the university in repairing its boreholes to ensure the trees are properly nurtured throughout the dry season.

During the launch at the Faculty of Agriculture, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mala Mohammed Daura, commended ACReSAL for its efforts and urged the organisation to continue its work in protecting the environment from the adverse effects of climate change.