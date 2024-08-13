✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
A’Court affirms Goje’s membership, fines APC  

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje as a lawful member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in…

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje
    By Haruna Gimba Yaya

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje as a lawful member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State.

The appellate court, in a judgment delivered by Justices Abba B. Mohammed, E.O. Abang and P.C. Obiora, also set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court, which restrained Senator Goje from parading himself as a member of the APC.

The judges dismissed the judgement of the federal high court and ordered Gombe APC to pay N200,000 fine.

Senator Goje had in July 2023 filed a stay of execution appeal against the judgment which upheld his dismissal from the APC executives from the Kashere Ward of Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Goje had on July 4, 2023 through his counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), filed an appeal before the court challenging his dismissal from the party. He told the court that the lower court erred in its judgment, because his right to fair hearing was violated.

According to Goje, a letter by Chairman of the ward, Tanimu Abdullahi had not stated the alleged anti-party activities he (Goje) perpetrated that warranted his expulsion from the APC.

Daily Trust reported that Goje was in April 2023 dismissed by the Kashere Ward of the APC oover allegations of anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

 

