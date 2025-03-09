ACF to military: Gen. Tsiga is yours, prove you have capacity to rescue him

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the abduction of Brigadier-General Maharazu Ismail Tsiga (rtd) remains a clear pointer to the unacceptable state of insecurity in Nigeria and the north in particular.

The ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, lamented disturbing insecurity incidents across Benue, Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and other states.

Muhammad-Baba expressed the assurance of the ACF, saying, “The forum has severally been reaching out, within its limited influence over such incidents, to Federal and state authorities and highly placed persons with a view to getting him, and all victims, safely rescued and unconditionally so.”

“Only a few days ago, ACF was elated with news reports suggesting General Tsiga had been released only for the news to turn out false. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful and prayerful for a satisfactory outcome to the absolutely sad, abhorrent, despicable, painful and condemnable incident.

“Without intending to minimise the horror that family and friends of the General have been going through, we observe that his kidnapping was from all indications well-planned and executed. For a person who had served the Nigerian military meritoriously, this incident remains a clear pointer to the unacceptable state of insecurity in Nigeria, and Arewa in particular, as being experienced in Benue, Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and other states.

“Even as it appreciates their current efforts, ACF therefore calls on the security agencies to double down on their duties, bring in fresh, coordinated, multi-pronged and robust strategies and tactics in a total offensive against the terror merchants that continue to inflict harm and misery on hapless Nigerians. The military in particular, ought to demonstrate more capacity and capability by swiftly coming to the rescue of one of its own. May God Almighty return the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the path of security, peace and prosperity.”