ACF suspends chairman Osuman over ‘unauthorised statement’

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended its chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, over what it described as ‘unauthorised statement’.

The ACF in a statement by Alhaji Bashir Muhammad Dalhatu and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Chairman, ACF Board of Trustees and Secretary General respectively said, “Mr Osuman was quoted as saying the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency, come 2027.”

They said the statements were made by the NEC chairman without consulting with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr Osuman’s personal opinion only.

SPONSOR AD

According the statement, “The attention of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been drawn to widely reported statements credited to Mr Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, Chairman, ACF National Executive Committee (NEC), which were made during the meeting of the NEC, held on Wednesday, November, 2024, at ACF Headquarters, Kaduna. In particular, Mr Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency, come 2027.

“The statements were made by the NEC chairman without consulting with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr Osuman’s personal opinion only.

“ACF rejects Mr Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety. For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mr Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect. A committee has been constituted for further investigations.”