ACF raises experts’ c’ttee on tax reform bills

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has constituted a committee of experts to analyse the tax reform bills and develop appropriate recommendations for submission to relevant government bodies.

In a statement in Kaduna, ACF National Publicity Secretary Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba highlighted concerns over inadequate consultations during the preparation of the bills.

He noted that the National Economic Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other stakeholders have raised significant objections.

SPONSOR AD

The ACF acknowledged the necessity of periodic public policy reforms to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

However, Professor Muhammad-Baba expressed regret over the polarised and acrimonious nature of current debates surrounding the bills.

“Opinions have devolved into unsavoury and abusive exchanges, denigrating or intimidating those perceived to support or oppose the bills,” the statement read.

The ACF stressed that these reforms would affect every citizen and region, making broad consultations indispensable.

The forum commended the Senate for its decision to delay the passage of the bills in favour of engaging with stakeholders to address the concerns raised.

It also urged all parties to approach the debates with decorum, emphasising mutual respect and collaboration as vital to the policymaking process.

“The proposed reforms must ultimately serve the interests of the entire nation and not favour specific groups at the expense of others,” the ACF noted, encouraging patience and goodwill during deliberations.

The forum reiterated that no single group holds a monopoly on wisdom, urging all participants to see the debates as essential contributions to shaping comprehensive and inclusive tax policies.