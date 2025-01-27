ACF mourns former BoT Chairman, Lt. Gen Useni

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of its former Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, who died on Thursday.

The ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, National Publicity Secretary, described General Useni as a quintessential soldier, war hero, statesman, and community leader, whose immense contributions to Nigeria’s military, political, and socio-economic landscape would be greatly missed.

“Easily amiable Lt. General Useni was a quintessential soldier, officer and gentleman, war hero, Military Administrator, nationalist, severally Minister of Transport and also the Federal Capital Territory, Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, elder statesman, community leader in his home state of Plateau, among other numerous command positions in the Nigerian Military and other key national posts he had held in his life and times. In all his outings, the late General gave his all.”

“Lt. Gentleman General Useni was also a one-time Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of ACF (2009 – 2014), in which role he was a progressive and inclusive leader. For these sacrifices to Nigeria, late Lt. General certainly deserves to be mourned as one of the architects of modern Nigeria.

“As the nation awaits the announcement of funeral obsequies by the family, ACF extends its condolences to his family and friends, colleagues in the military (serving and retired), as well as the Government and peoples of the Plateau State.

