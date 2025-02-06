ACF ’ll unveil its position on tax reform bills soon — Secretary-General

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it will soon made known its position on the Tax Reform Bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in October 2024.

Secretary-General of ACF, Mr Muritala Aliyu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aliyu acknowledged the need for tax reforms as a way of expanding the tax net and ensuring effective tax collection in the country.

“We agree that the tax system needs to be reviewed, re-evaluated and reformed. We believe that people should be taxed appropriately because a lot of people don’t pay tax.

“We also believe that there should be more efficiency in collection of taxes. We are forward to a mechanism within the tax system that will be able to allocate resources on the basis of consumption and derivation principle,” he said.

The secretary-general said that the forum was concerned about the operationalisation of some of the clauses in the bills when they were eventually passed into law.

He said that the derivation clause in the bill did not capture the interest of the North, while the one on family capital gain tax dealing with inheritances did not align with the existing Islamic principles practiced by Muslims in the north.

“On the tax controversy, we have a committee headed by former Gov. Mohammed Makarfi of Kaduna State, alongside some experts in finance and taxation, academicians and lawyers to look at the bills and come up with recommendations.

“We have the report and we have submitted it to the northern caucus in the National Assembly, both Senate and the House of Reps and the Northern Governors’ Forum; we have also given copies to the traditional institution.

“By the end of this week, the report should be available to the media. These are some of the things we are doing to address some of the challenges in the country,” he said.

(NAN)

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of ACF has urged the federal government to adopt a non-kinetic approach to addressing insecurity in the north.

While describing the security situation in the northern zon as pathetic, the ACF scribe expressed the regret that the zone, which used to be a very quiet and nice place to live in, had now become an epicenter of insecurity.

“From Boko Haram in the North-East to farmer-herders crisis in the North-Central and banditry in the North-West, various governments had made effectors. Though we have achieved some milestones, there is still a lot to be done about the insecurity in the country.

“In moving from one place to another, like from Funtua to Gusau, Gusau to Kaura-Momoda, Kaduna to Brini-Gwari, parts of Danbua to Maidugiri, Biu to Damaturu, pray that you are kidnapped for ransom. There is still the risk.

“So there are still challenges in the security of the nation and government must take steps to finding solutions to it; government has mostly used the kinetic approach and I think there is a need for expansion beyond the kinetic approach.

“I know there were cases where bandits were engaged; some of them had given up and captives were released,” he said.

According to Aliyu, insecurity in the north is already affecting food production, as farmers are not allowed to go to their farms, adding that even where they farm, they have to pay some unofficial taxes which add to the prices of food.

“Free movement is affected; the confidence of community members is affected; these are some of the challenges that government needs to sit down and address,” he said.

The secretary-general said that as a socio-cultural group, the forum was marking efforts to ensure security of lives and property in the zone.

He said that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the forum met with the five leading presidential candidates and presented papers to them containing its major concerns requiring urgent attention, including security, education and poverty alleviation.

Aliyu said that the forum tasked all the candidates to prioritise the issues raised, as the north which, he said, covers almost 80 per cent of the country’s landmark and hosts more than half of the population was very critical.

“If you have about 75 per cent of land mass submerged in insecurity and over half of the population in a tensed environment, then you are in trouble,” he said.

Although the secretary-general acknowledged that there had been great progress under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, he, howeve, said that there was still much to be done to secure the zone.

He said that the report of the forum’s security committee, headed by a former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau and a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, would be ready in the next few weeks.

“We have done similar thing on peace and reconciliation among communities in the north, between farmers and herders, on religious tension and so on.

“That committee is working and soon, the draft report will be ready and when we finish finetuning it, it will be out for the public,” he said. (NAN)