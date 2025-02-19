ACF lauds FG for creating development commissions

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the federal government for establishing three development commissions in the three geo-political zones from the northern region.

Chairman of the Forum, Mamman Mike Osuman, gave the commendation alongside other members of the forum on a courtesy visit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe.

He stated that the establishment of the North East, North West, and North Central Development commissions would reduce poverty and inequality and enhance infrastructure and social amenities in the regions, improving living standards for people in the areas.

Mr Osuman added that the commissions are similar to the New Nigeria Development Company, which was created in 1949, and boosted North’s commercial and industrial development.

While highlighting the potential for economic growth, he cautioned against politicising appointments within the commissions.

“Politicising the commissions could undermine their purpose. As such, appointments should be based on merit to preserve the integrity of these development initiatives,” he said.

Mr Osuman also urged unity among northern governments and citizens to address regional challenges.

Earlier, the Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, stated that the delegation was in Gombe to brief the governor on the ACF’s activities and plans to revitalise its core mandate.

Responding, Governor Yahaya reaffirmed the commitment of the 19 northern governors to tackle the regional challenges, pointing out that the North is rich in resources to drive its development.

He stressed the urgent need for collective action to tackle the challenges facing Northern Nigeria, particularly insecurity and underdevelopment.