ACF condemns Sokoto airstrike, demands probe, compensation

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly condemned the military bomb attack on the Silame Community in Sokoto State, which resulted in the deaths of 10 persons and injured several others.

The forum also called for a probe into the attack and equal compensation of the victims.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba in a statement on Monday, in Kaduna, described the attack, which occurred on Christmas Day, as “one mistake too many.”

SPONSOR AD

“We are deeply troubled and saddened by the Silame incident, as one far too many in the country.

“This was not an isolated incident, as the memories of similar attacks on Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State, about a year ago, and earlier in Adamawa and Nasarawa states, with their gruesome statistics of casualties, remain fresh in memory,” he said.

The group also expressed concern over the military’s response to the attack, particularly the statement by a spokesman that the attack was on a planned target.

The ACF described the response as “insensitive” and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The bland response of a spokesperson of the military insisting that the attack was on a planned target was most insensitive.

“We recall that the Defence Headquarters had initially attempted to wish away the Tudun Biri tragedy only to later admit it as a mistake, as indeed proved so by its own internal investigations. It is not clear if indeed those responsible for Tudun Biri had been punished as ought to have been,” the ACF Spokesman said.

However, the pan-northern socio-political organisation hailed the Sokoto State Government for its prompt response to the attack, particularly the visit by Governor Ahmed Aliyu to the community, where he commiserated with the families of the victims and promised to provide medical aid to the injured.