ACF asks govt to crush new terror group, ‘Lakurawa’

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised the alarm over a new terror group, ‘Lakurawa’ reportedly active in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, who raised the alarm in a statement, called for immediate action against the group.

He said, “Lakurawa is accused of terrorizing communities, evicting security agents and local vigilantes, and imposing its own strict justice system.

SPONSOR AD

“Reports suggest the group’s members are primarily foreign nationals, speaking French and a form of Arabic, and are actively recruiting members with financial incentives or by force. In a recent attack on Argungu Local Government Area, the group allegedly killed 15 people.

“The emergence of this group is both dangerous and alarming, indicating a further escalation in the devastating insecurity affecting the Northwest, now considered Nigeria’s epicenter of terrorism.

“Lakurawa’s rise coincides with increased efforts by the Nigerian military to combat banditry in the region, posing a significant national security threat.

“The ACF urged Nigerian security agencies to take swift and decisive action to eliminate the group before it gains a foothold, warning against the passive response that allowed groups like Boko Haram to grow unchecked.”

The statement emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s national security strategies and tactics, as well as stronger collaboration through the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), urging Niger Republic to rejoin these efforts.

It then called on the military to enhanced intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation under the Office of the National Security Advisor, saying, “Community vigilance and involvement of local leaders, hunters, and vigilante groups to support security forces as well as early warning and response training for border communities will go a long way to aid in detecting threats.”