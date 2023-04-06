Ace Fuji musician, Pasuma, loses mum

Alhaja Khadija, the mother of popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, is dead. Pasuma announced his mother’s death in a post via his verified Instagram…

Pasuma announced his mother’s death in a post via his verified Instagram page on Thursday, using his picture and his mum’s.

“My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote.

Pasuma is fond of calling himself omo Khadija Kubura or omo iyawo anobi (the son of Khadija Kubura or the son of Prophet’s wife; his mother being the namesake of one of the Prohpet’s wives) in his songs, as a way of expressing affection for his mother.

The Fuji star is also known for flaunting his children’s names in his songs.