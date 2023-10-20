Account for N500bn recoveries, Reps tell RMFAC

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has directed the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello to provide…

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has directed the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello to provide details of over N500 billion unremitted revenue and other funds belonging to the federal government recovered from some institutions.

Chairman of the committee, James Faleke gave the directive after a submission by the RMAFC during his appearance before the committee on Thursday.

During his presentation, the RMAFC chairman informed that N14 billion was recovered between 2008 and 2012 through the assistance of forensic experts engaged by the commission while N60.981 billion was recovered between 2012 and 2015.

He added that over N312 billion was recovered between 2016 and 2019 while the payment was made in the 2022 fiscal year.

Bello said the N98 billion was recovered from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) in September this year and was remitted to the treasury.

“In the same vein, the commission recovered the sum of N79.102 billion from Federal and eight State MDAs”.

He further informed the committee about the recovery of N474 million and N199 million excise duties from two companies operating in the South West, which were recovered from January 2020 to December 2021 and 2022.

According to him, before 2011, revenues from royalties and solid minerals were remitted into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

He, however, said through the commission’s efforts, the 13 per cent derivative fund was approved for states and local government areas from the solid mineral component of the Federation Account, which was opened in November 2011 and shared according to the formula adopted.

He added that the commission had also secured approval for a 10 per cent monthly payment from the Natural Resources Development Fund of which 1.68 per cent is deducted and kept.

He further disclosed that the immediate past president had also approved N30 billion for the Natural Resources Development Fund to help in the development of the sector.

The RMFC chairman informed that the commission is expanding its operations to 17 states of the Federation.

He however informed the committee that there are states that are owing the federal government up to N30 billion while others are not owing.

Speaking after the submission by the RMAFC chairman, the Finance committee chairman expressed displeasure over the level of impunity in the management of public funds.

He alleged that most of the erring institutions indicted for financial impropriety ended up using public funds to pay back the unremitted revenues they owed the federal government.

He said, “As far as this committee is concerned all those things you read out are no news. All those figures you read out are mere figures. You have no data whatsoever to support it.

“If you say in 2008 and 2012 you recovered N14 billion, from where? Which agency paid, how, individual? We need a comprehensive list.

“So, for them to pay you back, they also use government money to pay you back. So, you’ll give details of these recoveries, the N16.9 billion, your N312 billion, your 98 billion, $21.48 million and N21.9 billion, we need more details”.

He therefore directed the RMAFC chairman to provide a comprehensive report of all the Agencies from which the unremitted revenues were recovered.

