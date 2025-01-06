Account for missing N825bn, $2.5bn for refinery repairs, SERAP tells NNPCL

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited to “account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing N825bn and $2.5bn meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation’ and other oil revenues, as documented in the 2021 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.”

SERAP said the annual report was published on Thursday, November 27, 2024.

SERAP urged Mr Kyari “to identify those suspected to be responsible for the disappeared oil money and hand them over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

SERAP also urged him “to formally invite former president Olusegun Obasanjo to tour Nigeria’s refineries and to extend your invitation to the EFCC and ICPC to monitor the operations of the refineries, and any spending on them, including the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.”

In the letter dated January 4, 2025, signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “We welcome your timely public invitation to former president Obasanjo ‘to tour the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries’.”