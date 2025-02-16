Accidental Airstrike wipes out family of 6 in Katsina

Seven innocent civilians were said to have been killed by a military airstrike that hit Yauni community, Zakka ward of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Daily Trust gathered that three other security personnel, including two police officers and an operative of the state owned Community Watch Corps (CWC), were earlier killed in a gun duel with bandits.

A resident who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the incident was as a result of the local government election which took place on Saturday.

The bandits had reportedly planned to attack voters in Zakka village.

However, having heard of their evil plan, the security agents reportedly moved to avert its execution which led to exchange of fire with the bandits during which a police officer and a CWC operative lost their lives, while a third police officer who sustained injury later died.

“It was after that incident that the military fighter jet, which most likely came to offer reinforcement, dropped a bomb at Yauni community, south of Zakka, which led to the death of six members of a family, while one woman sustained injuries,” the source said.

This is not the first time in which Katsina residents would lose their lives in accidental airstrikes.

In July, 2022, at least two persons were killed after a military fighter jet dropped a bomb in Kunkunni village of same Safana Local Government Area.

All efforts to get reaction regarding the Saturday’s attack from the police and military proved abortive.