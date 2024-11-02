Access to mechanisation is improving farming in Yobe

Agricultural activities in Yobe State have improved after the state government deployed various implements in a bid to boost access to mechanisation.

Our correspondent reports that in July this year, the state government empowered 5,340 farmers with agricultural implements worth N14 billion as part of its efforts to ensure food security and stimulate economic growth across the country.

The distributed items include 100 Zoom Lion Tractors, 10 IMC Double Cabin 4-wheel drive vehicles for extension service supervision, 200 motorcycles for extension workers, 300 sets of ox-drawn ploughs, 5,349 small ruminants (goats).

Others are 1,349 hand-push planters, 889 hand-push plough machines, 590 hand-push tiller machines, 4,202 solar-powered irrigation water pumps, improved assorted seeds and 72,000 bags of fertilizer.

Weekend Trust correspondent visited some selected areas in Nangere Local Government Area of the state to assess the performance of the implements and how they are changing the narratives from traditional to modern farming in the state.

Malam Muhammad Kolo, one of the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme said he was given a hand-push tiller machine to boost his livelihood.

“I was given a hand-push tiller machine during the Yobe State empowerment programme. Usually, I used to spend N100,000 to hire a tractor to work in my farm.

“Annually, I used to buy food, drinks and even recharge card for the driver of the tractor aside the N100,000 payment for his work. Even at that, I find it difficult to get the work done at the stipulated time.

“This year, when I got this hand-push tiller machine, I found it much easier and simply compared to the tractor. The machine is designed to cultivate soil in small to medium size farms.

“Like I told you, I used to spend N100,000 on hiring of tractor to work in my farm, but when I got that machine, these things changed because I bought fuel that did not cost me up to N5,000 to work with this machine.

“It helped me to break up the soil, mix in fertilizers, and prepare the land for planting. This tool is efficient for the common farmer like me. If I had known the impact of this machine, I would have bought it since,” he said.

Shu’aibu Saleh, another beneficiary who was given a grain threshing machine, said the machine has brought succour to the farmers who rely heavily on local women to thresh their harvested crops.

“Before this intervention, farmers in Nangere LGA and Yobe State, in general, relied on local women threshers after harvesting their crops from the farms.

“These women can thresh millet, beans, sorghum, rice and wheat. Although they are doing their best to ensure that no kernels are left in the husk, of course they cannot work like the machine.

“With this innovation, you don’t need to stress yourself or the local women threshers. All you need is to buy diesel from the filing station. Three litres is okay.

“I employed someone to work with this machine, and all my harvested crops that used to take local women threshers two weeks were threshed in less than three days.

“This indeed is a very innovative idea; the machine is very suitable for individual use on the farm. You don’t need to take your crops home after harvesting, farmers can move from one place to another easily.

“I used to pay at least N200,000 to local women threshers before they threshed my crops and it would take them two weeks to complete the work. But, now with just N10,000, I can buy diesel and work with this machine.

“After I worked with this machine on my farm, many farmers paid me to also use the machine on their farms to thresh their crops because the machine is easy to operate and maintain,” he said.

Weekend Trust gathered that 4,202

solar-powered irrigation water pumps were among the implements distributed by the state government to support the farmers amid the fuel price increment.

It was gathered that the solar-powered irrigation water pumps have reduced the burden of buying fuel for the farmers.

The Emir of Tikau, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammadu Ibn-Grema, who is among the beneficiaries, said the intervention came when farmers were in need of alternatives.

“The significance of these innovative implements cannot be overemphasized because these tools were distributed when farmers were in dire need.

“As you know, the price is fuel per litre is almost N1200 now and the cost of fertilizer has skyrocketed. So, these solar-powered irrigation water pumps don’t need anything other than sunshine.

“They (solar-powered irrigation water pumps) save a lot of money that would have been used to buy fuel for generators to pump water. So, adopting these tools is ensuring sustainable and cost-effective solutions for our water needs in the farms,” he said.

Our reporter observed that the intervention was shared among the male and female farmers in a bid to emphasize the potential of agricultural mechanization in the state.

Talatu Danladi, a female farmer who met with our reporter in her farm, told Weekend Trust that the free distribution of fertilizer by the state government has helped her to boost food productivity.

“The price of fertilizer keeps skyrocketing almost every day; I had almost given up before this intervention came because one of the problems of women farmers is capital.

“We are weak compared to the men. Many women have left this business because the prices of fertilizer and fuel are pushing us out of the business. The price of fertilizer is almost N50,000 while the price of fuel is about N1,200 per litre.

“Before you engage in rice farming, you must have at least N1m, considering the state of the economy right now, but the state government has brought succour by giving us free fertilizer.

“This would go a long way in reducing the heavy burden on our shoulders as we develop interest in the occupation. This farming season, I only bought fuel and paid for labour because I got fertilizer free from the state government,” she said.